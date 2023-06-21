One dead after two-vehicle crash on Route 148 in Energy, Ill.

ENERGY, Ill. -- One person is dead after a crash involving a SUV and a semi truck in Energy on Wednesday.
Energy Police Department said the incident happened at 8:06 a.m. when a 2010 Ford Explorer was going south on Route 148 in Energy. At that time, a semi-tractor-trailer was going north on Route 148.
The Explorer was driven by Ciara Corbitt, 30 of Herrin. The semi truck was driven by Zachary Ramage of Anna.
Police said the Explorer that Corbitt was driving crossed over the center turn lane and hit the trailer of the semi truck.
Corbitt died at the scene. Ramage was not injured.
The accident did shut down both northbound lanes of Route 148 for three hours while authorities investigated the scene.
An Illinois State Police Accident Reconstruction expert also was called in to investigate.
Agencies assisting with the investigation were the Herrin Police Department, Carterville Police Department, Crainville Police Department, Williamson County Sheriff's Department, Illinois State Police, Energy Fire Department, Herrin Fire Department, United Ambulance Service and the Williamson County Coroner's Office.