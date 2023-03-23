One dead after crash in Carbondale

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) -- Carbondale police officers responded to a traffic crash on the 500 block of East Main Street Wednesday morning.
After first responders arrived on scene, they found a vehicle left the roadway and hit a utility pole.
Officers started life-saving measures after they found the person to be unresponsive.
Police said the driver of the vehicle was then taken to the Memorial Hospital of Carbondale and died.
The identity of the driver is not being released at this time.
Police said the cause of death is being attributed to a medical related event prior to the crash.
The investigation is active and ongoing.