One arrested, another sought after home invasion leaves one person injured in Carbondale

CARBONDALE, Ill. -- Police have arrested a suspect involved in an alleged home invasion where a person was injured in Carbondale. They are also searching for another suspect involved as well.
Carbondale Police Department said it happened at 3:16 a.m. on Wednesday when officers responded to the 1000-block of West Gher Street for a report of a home invasion.
Police said Dakota W. Mitchell, 31 of Carbondale, along with other unidentified suspects, forced their way into a home.
The victim there was battered by Mitchell and received minor injuries, police said.
After that, police said Mitchell and the other suspects fled from the home when the victim fired shots at the suspects with a legally owned gun.
Police said Mitchell was later found in the area and arrested for the home invasion, criminal damage to property, criminal trespassing, disorderly conduct and resisting a peace officer.
The second suspect is described as a male with a medium complexion and wearing a black hooded sweatshirt.
No other descriptions are available for the suspect at this time.
Police said the suspects were not believed to be injured from the shots fired from the victim at this time. They believe this was a personal dispute between the victim and Mitchell.
Mitchell was taken to the Jackson County Jail.
The investigation is active and ongoing.
Anyone with information about these incidents is encouraged to contact the City of Carbondale Police Department at (618) 549-2121. You may also call the Carbondale/SIU Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (618) 549-COPS (2677) or the Murphysboro/Jackson County anonymous tip line at (618) 687-COPS (2677).