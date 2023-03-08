On this day in history...tornadoes and snow

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- It's March 8th and that means the weather can range from freezing temperatures with snow to mild days with storms for the tri-state area.
In the past, we've had a foot of snow on the ground or an EF-2 tornado pass through the area depending on which year it is.
The National Weather Service in Paducah looked back on what happened on March 8 in years past.
On March 8-9, 1994, a major snowstorm hit the region. Snow amounts ranged from 18" in Poplar Bluff to a foot in Cape and lesser amounts going east.
On March 8, 2009, it was a different type of weather hitting the region as six tornadoes hit the area including an EF-2 in Wayne County, Illinois.