Officers performed life saving measures on motorcycle driver in Carbondale crash

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Illinois... Big Muddy River near Plumfield. ...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Illinois... Big Muddy River near Murphysboro. .The combination of rain that already fell overnight and expected additional rainfall into tonight will result in significant rises on the Big Muddy River. The river is forecast to crest at Plumfield around 4 feet above flood stage Sunday, and at Murphysboro around 7 feet above flood stage Wednesday. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING TO EARLY FRIDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Big Muddy River near Plumfield. * WHEN...From Saturday morning to early Friday morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 8:00 AM CDT Friday the stage was 12.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage tomorrow morning to a crest of 24.0 feet early Sunday afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Thursday evening. - Flood stage is 20.0 feet. &&