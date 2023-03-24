Officers performed life saving measures on motorcycle driver in Carbondale crash

 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Big Muddy River near Plumfield.

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Big Muddy River near Murphysboro.

.The combination of rain that already fell overnight and expected
additional rainfall into tonight will result in significant rises on
the Big Muddy River.  The river is forecast to crest at Plumfield
around 4 feet above flood stage Sunday, and at Murphysboro around 7
feet above flood stage Wednesday.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING TO EARLY
FRIDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Big Muddy River near Plumfield.

* WHEN...From Saturday morning to early Friday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 AM CDT Friday the stage was 12.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
tomorrow morning to a crest of 24.0 feet early Sunday
afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Thursday
evening.
- Flood stage is 20.0 feet.


&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...All of southeast Missouri, southern Illinois, southwest
Indiana, and western Kentucky.

* WHEN...Through late tonight.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Forecast rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches are expected
across the Watch area. Locally higher totals to 5 inches are
possible, especially where thunderstorms occur or repeat over
the same areas. These amounts may lead to flooding of creeks,
streams, and roads.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Officers performed life saving measures on motorcycle driver in Carbondale crash

  • 0
crash

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) -- Carbondale police officers responded to the 600 block of North Giant City Road for a crash involving a car and a motorcycle.

Police said the driver of the motorcycle was injured from the crash and officers began life saving measures.

The driver was then taken to the Memorial Hospital of Carbondale for treatment.

No other injuries were reported in the crash and no other details are being released at this time.

Police said this investigation into the cause is active and ongoing.

