Officers performed life saving measures on motorcycle driver in Carbondale crash

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) -- Carbondale police officers responded to the 600 block of North Giant City Road for a crash involving a car and a motorcycle.
Police said the driver of the motorcycle was injured from the crash and officers began life saving measures.
The driver was then taken to the Memorial Hospital of Carbondale for treatment.
No other injuries were reported in the crash and no other details are being released at this time.
Police said this investigation into the cause is active and ongoing.