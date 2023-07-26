Officer taken to hospital after fight with man in Christopher during traffic stop

CHRISTOPHER, Ill. -- A police officer is in the hospital after a man fought him when trying to stop him on a bicycle Wednesday morning.
Christopher Police Department said it happened at 1:30 a.m. when a patrol officer tried to stop a person who was on a bicycle and dressed in all black with a hooded shirt on.
Police said the bicycle did not have a light on it which is a requirement.
Christopher PD said the person was identified as Michael Anthony Eubanks.
They said Eubanks refused to stop his bicycle when the officer tried to stop him.
The officer then got out of the car and started running after him.
Police said Eubanks then started fighting the officer.
The officer was able to arrest Eubanks, however, the officer was later taken to a hospital, by ambulance, for treatment from injuries from the fight. Police said he received a concussion from the assault.
Authorities did say the officer didn't have life threatening injuries.
Eubanks was taken to jail where he faces charges of aggravated batter to a peace officer and theft.