...LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING
TO 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
7 PM CDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 115 expected. Sustained southwest winds
in excess of 15 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of southeastern MO, southern IL, and
southwestern IN.

* WHEN...From 10 AM to 6 PM today for the Lake Wind Advisory. From
11 AM this morning to 7 PM Saturday for the Heat Advisory.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur. Boating on area lakes may be more
challenging due to gusty southwest winds.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

A Lake Wind Advisory indicates that winds will cause rough chop
on area lakes. Small boats will be especially prone to capsizing.

&&

Officer taken to hospital after fight with man in Christopher during traffic stop

  • Updated
  • 0
Michael Eubanks
Franklin County Sheriff's Office

CHRISTOPHER, Ill. -- A police officer is in the hospital after a man fought him when trying to stop him on a bicycle Wednesday morning.

Christopher Police Department said it happened at 1:30 a.m. when a patrol officer tried to stop a person who was on a bicycle and dressed in all black with a hooded shirt on.

Police said the bicycle did not have a light on it which is a requirement.

Christopher PD said the person was identified as Michael Anthony Eubanks.

They said Eubanks refused to stop his bicycle when the officer tried to stop him.

The officer then got out of the car and started running after him.

Police said Eubanks then started fighting the officer.

The officer was able to arrest Eubanks, however, the officer was later taken to a hospital, by ambulance, for treatment from injuries from the fight. Police said he received a concussion from the assault.

Authorities did say the officer didn't have life threatening injuries.

Eubanks was taken to jail where he faces charges of aggravated batter to a peace officer and theft.

