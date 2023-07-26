Officer taken to hospital after fight with man in Christopher during traffic stop

Weather Alert

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING... ...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...Heat index values up to 115 expected. Sustained southwest winds in excess of 15 mph. * WHERE...Portions of southeastern MO, southern IL, and southwestern IN. * WHEN...From 10 AM to 6 PM today for the Lake Wind Advisory. From 11 AM this morning to 7 PM Saturday for the Heat Advisory. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. Boating on area lakes may be more challenging due to gusty southwest winds. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. A Lake Wind Advisory indicates that winds will cause rough chop on area lakes. Small boats will be especially prone to capsizing. &&