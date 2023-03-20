Officer Chuck Doan celebrates retirement after four decades of service

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) -- A local law enforcement officer is recognized after he served his community for several decades.
After more than 40-years of service, Officer Chuck Doan is retiring.
The ceremony took place this morning in Carbondale.
Friends, family and colleagues came together to honor the career of the retired M-T-U director.
Doan began his 46 career with the Carbondale Police Department in 1977.
He worked with the Mobile Team Unit 15 where he was the primary instructor for many firearm classes.
Doan then became the director of M-T-U 15 in 2017.
"For today I'm very grateful for the people that recognize me and recognize what I've done," Retired MTU Director Chuck Doan said. "It's been very rewarding. It's offered rewards I never imagined I would achieve or experience. So it's really a good place to be. It's like getting ready for that transition in to the next phase of life."
Interim M-T-U Director David Hayes says this ceremony highlights the hard work Doan has done to protect the Southern Illinois community.