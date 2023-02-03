Oasis Outdoors Home Center celebrates opening in Marion

MARION, IL (WSIL) -- Oasis Outdoors Home Center celebrated opening their doors with a ribbon cutting on Friday in Marion.
The Black Diamond Family of Businesses joined together with the Marion Chamber of Commerce and the public in celebrating the open house held at 3119 Civic Center Blvd.
Their grand opening weekend started on Friday and continues through Sunday, February 5.
Oasis Home Center specializes in offering a large selection in appliances, flooring, cabinets and more.
They thanked everyone for coming out to their new business and helping them celebrate.
For more information on Oasis Outdoors Home Center
