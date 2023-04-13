Notice to cease and desist sent to Club 262 in Williamson County after shooting incident

CARTERVILLE, Ill. -- A cease and desist order has been sent to Lord of the Wings LLC to stop selling alcohol.
The notice was sent from the Illinois Liquor Control Commission to Sierra N. Alderton and Akeem L. Petty, both with Lord of the Wings, LLC, doing business as Club 262, Lord of the Wings, Foreign's Playground.
This notice comes nearly a week after a 29-year-old man was shot in the chest, according to a release from Williamson County Sheriff Jeff Diederich. The same release also states the man shot was part of an incident where almost 30 rounds of multi-caliber weapons hit nearby buildings and four vehicles.
"Please be advised that the Illinois Liquor Control Commission has conducted an investigation and is satisfied that Club 262, Lord of the Wings, Foreign's Playground unlawfully sold alcoholic beverages to a person in the State of Illinois. The sale of alcoholic beverages without the required license is a criminal act punishable under the Illinois Liquor Control Act," the notice stated.
The notice also states, "Any future sale or delivery of alcoholic beverages to persons in the State of Illinois, without being properly licensed, will result in civil penalties of up to $20,000 per offense and referral of said unlawful activity to the Illinois Attorney General's Office for prosecution of a Class 4 felony for each separate act of an unlicensed sale of alcoholic beverages [235 ILCS 5/10-1(a)]."