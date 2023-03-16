New Shawnee MTD Public Transportation depots in the works in Southern Illinois

UNION COUNTY, IL (WSIL) -- A transportation company is bringing in more depots to help with public transportation in Southern Illinois.
Shawnee Mass Transit District recently broke ground in Union County for their new depot on Wednesday.
On hand were multiple people representing Shawnee MTD and other state agencies. This includes Shawnee MTD's Executive Director Mike Pietrowski, State Senator Dale Fowler, IDOT Deputy Director of Transit Shoun Reese and more.
In addition to the groundbreaking in Union County, construction on the depot facility in Karnak is also coming along as well.
Crews at the Karnak project are currently removing the old buildings to make way for the new Karnak Depot.