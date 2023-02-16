New ISP License Plates Celebrate Formation of Troops

SPRINGFIELD, IL (WSIL) -- Illinois State Police are rolling out new license plates to celebrate the formation of Troops.
The new license plates will recognize the move from 21 patrol districts across the state to now 11 patrol troops, providing 24/7 coverage to all 102 counties across the state.
A release from Illinois State Police said moving the troops have enabled more officers to be available to respond to service calls throughout all hours of the day, 365 days a year. This is structured to allow ISP to better meet the needs of the public while dealing with a shortage of law enforcement officers seen across the country.
“This modernization enables ISP officers to more efficiently engage in areas of greatest need, with high crash or crime rates, and drug trafficking,” said ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly. “This model also puts ISP patrol on equal footing with other state patrols based on crime, population, and crash data analysis, rather than outdated habits or practices.”
ISP worked with the Secretary of State's Office designing new Troop license plates for squad units.
This new plate design is the first since 1968. It also salutes to ISP's heritage, fallen officers and citizens protected by ISP.
“We thank all of our State Police officers across Illinois for their service and sacrifice,” Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias said. “This plate pays special tribute to officers who gave the ultimate sacrifice while in the line of duty. Our hearts remain with the families and loved ones of these officers who devoted their lives to protecting their communities. Their bravery and dedication will never be forgotten.”
The plate details are as follows...
The state of Illinois seal, which was used on squad cars from the 1930’s through the late 1960’s, is displayed on the new plate to honor the history of the men and women who served ISP. Saluting Troopers are represented on the plates to honor ISP officers who lost their lives in the line of duty. The landscape of Illinois represents ISP’s service across the entire state and the vow to protect the lives, rights, and property of Illinois citizens. The new license plates display the new Troop numbers.
The new plates will roll out on ISP vehicles beginning March 1, 2023.