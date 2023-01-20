New coats to be distributed to children in Southern Illinois

VIENNA, IL (WSIL) -- Children in the region are receiving some help in staying warm during the winter season this year.
The 12th annual WIBH New Coats, New Hope Campaign is distributing warm coats to children through the Children's Medical & Mental Health Network, Arrowleaf and all Southern 7 Head Start locations.
On Friday morning, coats were delivered to one of Arrowleaf's Vienna offices.
More than $12,000 was raised and 550 coats were ordered for this campaign making it the biggest year yet.
Nearly 20% of Southern Illinois children live in poverty and a warm coat is an essential item during our long winters, according to a WIBH release.
“We are fortunate to live in a community that cares about the needs of others,” said Moury Bass, co-owner of WIBH said in a release. “That’s why we are using the voice of WIBH radio to let our listeners know that there are children in Southern Illinois who need warm coats for the upcoming winter.”
More than 3,000 coats have been purchased over the years with this program.