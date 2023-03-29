 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Big Muddy River near Plumfield and Murphysboro.

.Heavy rain that occurred late last week is continuing to cause
flooding along the Big Muddy River.  The river is forecast to go
below flood stage at Plumfield Friday, and crest at Murphysboro this
evening just over 7 feet above flood stage.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Big Muddy River near Plumfield.

* WHEN...Until Friday afternoon.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 21.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late Friday morning and continue falling to 16.6 feet
Wednesday morning.
- Flood stage is 20.0 feet.


&&

New ATV Criminal Patrol Program implemented in Williamson County

ATV
ATVist / Wikipedia / CC BY 3.0

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL -- The Williamson County Sheriff Jeff Diederich implements a new All-Terrain Vehicle Criminal Patrol Program.

Diederich has brought about this new program to help reduce criminal activity in rural communities and help with search and rescue operations when called in to assist.

"These vehicles will enable Deputies to reach areas that were previously inaccessible," Diederich said in a press release. "I want those who enjoy the outdoors and recreational ATV activities to know that we are there to suppress crime and not to interfere with the enjoyment of recreational activities."

The release stated they have many pathways throughout the county including utility easements, trail systems, and more. These ATVs will help deputies with accessing certain areas to thwart criminal activity.

"Far too often deputies patrolling in the middle of the night come across ATV activity trespassing on private property, stealing, or engaging in other nefarious activity only to have that vehicle drive into the woods while we watch," the release said. "Today, I am rewriting the rules."

Diederich said as part of the release this program provides one more avenue to stop criminal activity.

"ATV’s in our area have been linked to ATV theft, catalytic convertor theft, robbery, home invasion, property theft, motor vehicle theft, as well as, other criminal activity," the release stated. "These actions negatively affect our community and tarnish the image of the thousands of ATV enthusiasts who responsibly enjoy Williamson County every year."

During the first week of an ATV pilot program, deputies pursued a driver in an ATV for 35 minutes after they failed to stop. Deputies were able to recover the ATV and determined it was stolen out of Franklin County. It was then later returned to the owner.

"This program has a significant cost and I look forward to sharing details in the coming weeks regarding our extensive efforts to minimize the cost to Williamson County Tax Payers," Diederich said in the release.

