Nearly $25 million awarded to IDOT for paratransit vehicles

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- Nearly $25 million was awarded for new battery-electric paratransit vehicles and paratransit vehicle replacements throughout the State of Illinois.
Illinois Governor JB Pritzker announced on Monday the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) was awarded $24.9 million in two grants. This comes from the Federal Transit Administration (FTA) and will go towards the paratransit vehicles.
The investment is expected to help expand and improve services. This includes providing additional transportation options, reducing harmful greenhouse gas emissions and enhancing quality of life throughout the state.
“Here in Illinois, we are taking bold action to reach our ambitious clean energy goals and tackle the climate crisis head on—from passing landmark climate legislation and strengthening our electric vehicle ecosystem to expanding workforce development opportunities and investing in historically underserved communities,” said Gov. Pritzker. “This $24.9 million in funding from the Federal Transit Administration advances that critical work—all while making sure Illinoisans up and down the state have access to the clean transit services they need and deserve.”
With the grants awarded, IDOT received $12.3 million from the FTA’s Low or No Emission Vehicle Program to deploy 50 battery-electric paratransit vehicles. This includes associated charging infrastructure to five large urban, four small urban and 15 rural public transit agencies.
Pritzker's office said the new vehicles will expand service throughout the state with minimal impact to the environment.
5% of the award will go to workforce development and training which will provide a positive impact on local economies.
“Public transportation is an essential service in all of our communities, whether rural or urban,” said Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. “The paratransit vehicles provided by these grants are key to our continued efforts to ensure everyone has safe, equitable access to the transportation they depend on while reducing emissions and their harmful impact on the environment.”
In support of this is a $1 million fiscal year 2023 Congressional-Directed Spending award from Sen. Dick Durbin and Sen. Tammy Duckworth. The total $13.3 million in federal funds will be supplemented by $3.3 million from Illinois’ Downstate Transit Improvement Fund.
50 vehicles will go to participating transit agencies throughout the state with this funding, including three vehicles with Shawnee Mass Transit District.
“Electric vehicles enable a cleaner future, and they also create jobs across the state,” said Sen. Durbin. “These federal funds provide Illinois’ transit systems with the critical resources they need to deploy the latest technology and maintain reliable, affordable services for Illinoisans.”
“Transitioning to electric vehicles—and other green energy sources—puts us on the path to a healthier environment while opening up new avenues for economic growth and job creation in our state,” said Sen. Duckworth. “With this federal support, we’re able to help modernize Illinois’ public transit by replacing and rehabilitating bus fleets across the state with low-pollution, energy efficient models.”
The second grant, at $12.6 million, will fund a minimum of 130 standard fuel paratransit vehicles for 33 small urban and rural public transit agencies across Illinois.
It's reported that part of IDOT’s Consolidated Vehicle Procurement program, the new vehicles will replace those that have outlived their useful life. This goes for particularly in areas of high demand due to large proportions of seniors, people with disabilities and zero-car households, as well as Equitable Transportation Communities as defined by the U.S. Department of Transportation, Pritzker's office detailed.
This second grant is also matched with $3.1 million from Illinois’ Downstate Transit Improvement Fund as well.
These new vehicles are reported to preserve the existing transit services for the residents of Illinois. It also helps reduce maintenance costs and harmful impacts to the environment.
The grants are part of a $1.7 billion FTA investment to fund 130 projects in 46 states and territories. This includes buses and equipment, along with transit facility projects.