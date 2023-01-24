 Skip to main content
Natalie Phelps Finnie appointed as new IDNR director

  • Updated
Natalie Phelps Finnie
ILLINOIS (WSIL) - Gov. Pritzker announced the new director for the Illinois Department of Natural Resources on Monday of this week. 

Pritzker appointed southern Illinois native Natalie Phelps Finnie as the new IDNR director.

Phelps Finnie served as deputy director for IDNR since August of 2021 where she was overseeing legislative affairs, land management, and more. 

She also served as the Infrastructure and Investment Jobs Act coordinator for the department, coordinating with the governor’s office and the U.S. Department of Interior to manage one of the largest capital investments in Illinois history, according to an IDNR release.

Phelps Finnie's appointment is subject to confirmation by the Illinois Senate.

