Murphysboro welcomes public for St. Patrick's Celebration, parade

MURPHYSBORO, IL (WSIL) -- A St. Patrick's Day celebration is set for the City of Murphysboro this weekend.
The Murphysboro Chamber of Commerce presents The St. Patrick's Day Festival 2023 which kicks off with a 5k walk/run Saturday morning.
Registration for the 5k starts at 7:30 a.m. with the race starting at 9 a.m. at the Brews Brothers Taproom at 1101 Chestnut Street.
After that, the St. Patrick's Day Parade is scheduled to start at 11 a.m.
The Irish Stew Cook-Off kicks off at 9 a.m. with a blind taste at 2 p.m. at the Brews Brothers Taproom. Lamb meat is provided by Devali Farms.
Also at Brews Brothers Taproom is a Shamrock Beer & Spirits Tasting event starting at 12 p.m., followed by a bag tournament starting at 2 p.m.
