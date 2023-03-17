 Skip to main content
Murphysboro welcomes public for St. Patrick's Celebration, parade

St. Patrick's Day celebration draws a crowd for day of family fun

 Joe Rehana

MURPHYSBORO, IL (WSIL) -- A St. Patrick's Day celebration is set for the City of Murphysboro this weekend.

The Murphysboro Chamber of Commerce presents The St. Patrick's Day Festival 2023 which kicks off with a 5k walk/run Saturday morning.

Registration for the 5k starts at 7:30 a.m. with the race starting at 9 a.m. at the Brews Brothers Taproom at 1101 Chestnut Street.

After that, the St. Patrick's Day Parade is scheduled to start at 11 a.m.

The Irish Stew Cook-Off kicks off at 9 a.m. with a blind taste at 2 p.m. at the Brews Brothers Taproom. Lamb meat is provided by Devali Farms.

Also at Brews Brothers Taproom is a Shamrock Beer & Spirits Tasting event starting at 12 p.m., followed by a bag tournament starting at 2 p.m.

For more information on the events, you can find that here.

