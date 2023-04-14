Murphysboro to enhance downtown thanks to a grant of nearly $1.9 million

MURPHYSBORO, Ill. -- The City of Murphysboro is looking to enhance the downtown area thanks to a $1.86 million grant they were awarded from the state last week.
On April 7, Governor Pritzker, along with the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT), announced more than $127 million awarded for transportation enhancement projects throughout the state of Illinois.
One of those was the City of Murphysboro who received a total of $1,860,850 for their Downtown Mobility Improvement and Streetscape Enhancement Project.
According to a release from the city, this is the largest grant in history Murphysboro has received for downtown improvements.
They said the funding will be used for the construction of ADA compliant sidewalks, ADA ramps, new crosswalks, street lighting, and additional improved aesthetics and functionality on Walnut Street.
“This grant is the result of multiple years of hard work by a variety of civic groups, but much of the credit must be given to the Revitalize 62966 group, Murphysboro Main Street, our business community and our City Council who have been advocates for continued downtown improvements for several years” said Murphysboro Mayor Will Stephens.
The release also said they are grateful for the support from U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth, Congressman Mike Bost, State Senator Terri Bryant and Representative Paul Jacobs, along with dozens of businesses, organizations and non-profits.
“Revitalize 62966 is excited to see our efforts pay off, and we look forward to continuing our push to help Murphysboro grow into a bright future” said Brooke Guthman, founding member of Revitalize 62966.
The program allows three years for the engineering, design and construction to be completed.
This grant does not require any money to be matched by the City of Murphysboro.