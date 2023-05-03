Murphysboro Apple Festival theme announced

MURPHYSBORO, Ill. -- The 72nd Murphysboro Apple Festival has announced the theme for this year's event.
The theme for this year's large event is "Festival Lights on September Nights"!
The 5th Grade Class at Carruthers Elementary School submitted the winning theme.
The Murphysboro Apple Festival kicks off on September 13th and continues through September 17th.
The event draws in more than 45,000 visitors each year complete with parades, arts and craft events, food venues, rides and more.
For more information, you can find their website here.