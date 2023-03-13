 Skip to main content
Multiple crews working grain bin fire in Waltonville

  • Updated
  • 0
Tyler Horn

WALTONVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- Multiple crews are at the scene of a grain bin fire in Waltonville Monday morning.

Crews started arriving in Waltonville around 10 a.m. and are still on scene as of Monday afternoon.

Of the multiple surrounding agencies assisting with mutual aid, Mount Vernon Fire Department sent a crew there as well.

Mount Vernon Fire Chief Kevin Sargent tells us it happened at the FS Grain facility on Hirons Street.

He said there is a working fire inside one of the grain bins. Crews are working with the grain company to get the grain out of the bin so they can extinguish the fire.

We have a crew on scene and will update this story as more details become available.

Tags

