Multiple crews working grain bin fire in Waltonville

WALTONVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- Multiple crews are at the scene of a grain bin fire in Waltonville Monday morning.
Crews started arriving in Waltonville around 10 a.m. and are still on scene as of Monday afternoon.
Of the multiple surrounding agencies assisting with mutual aid, Mount Vernon Fire Department sent a crew there as well.
Mount Vernon Fire Chief Kevin Sargent tells us it happened at the FS Grain facility on Hirons Street.
He said there is a working fire inside one of the grain bins. Crews are working with the grain company to get the grain out of the bin so they can extinguish the fire.
