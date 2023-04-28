Multiple agencies searching for Sikeston woman missing since 2021

EAST CAPE GIRARDEAU, Ill. -- Multiple police agencies were on scene in Alexander County throughout the day on Friday.
Sikeston DPS Chief James McMillen tells News 3 crews are looking for a missing person from Sikeston after receiving a credible tip.
The missing woman they are searching for is 21-year-old Shyann Brooke Morrison who went missing in February of 2021.
"At this time there is no evidence to support she is deceased but every bit of information or tips received is investigated by Sikeston DPS," Sikeston DPS said in a press release.
Authorities were out on the east side of the Bill Emerson Bridge which leads in to Cape Girardeau. They were searching by foot and with cadaver dogs.
Roughly 15-20 vehicles were parked along Highway 146 and a county road.
Multiple crews were searching near the levee and along the Mississippi River bank near the bridge.
Authorities on scene include Sikeston DPS, Eureka Search & Rescue, Illinois State Police, Alexander County Sheriff’s Department and more.
There is suspicion of foul play due to the length Morrison has been missing.
We will have more information as it becomes available.