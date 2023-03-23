Mtn Dew Park Announced As New Name For Thrillville Thrillbillies Home

MARION, IL (WSIL) -- Mtn Dew Park has been named the new home for the Thrillville Thrillbillies in Marion.
This announcement comes from the Black Diamond Family of Business on Thursday at what is now the former Rent One Park.
This rebranding was made possible through a new naming-rights agreement with Pepsi MidAmerica.
“Lending your name to a venue is way more than just a financial commitment. It’s a 24/7/365 pledge to the community. On behalf of the entire community, we say thank you to Rent One Home Furnishings Company,” said Rodney Cabaness, Co-Owner of the Black Diamond of Family Businesses.
Shad Zimbro, Co-Owner of the Black Diamond of Family Businesses said, “Pepsi MidAmerica and the Black Diamond Family of Businesses have collaborated on hundreds of projects over the past 15 plus years, and we could not be happier about this latest collaboration. Mtn Dew is the ultimate beverage, and the perfect fit for the new Capital of Thrillville.”
“You’d be hard-pressed to find a soda more thrilling than Mtn Dew,” explains Herby Voss, Marketing Specialist for the Black Diamond Family of Businesses. “It’s kinetic. It’s raw. It’s daring. Guzzled by risk-takers, daredevils and mavericks who break rules and land on their feet no matter what hurdles they face.”
Leaders with the Black Diamond Family of Business also made an additional announcement on the new naming-rights agreement with transforming the park itself into the "Capital of Thrillville."
“The park is a fantastic facility, and we are so blessed to have it, but it’s pretty darn grey! We plan to transform Mtn Dew Park into a vibrant city-within-a-city,” said Ralph Santana, Head Coach of the Thrillbillies.
More plans are forthcoming including a major addition called Oasis Golf. This entertainment venue will have games for people of all skill levels, a full-service bar and restaurant, pickle ball, mini golf and a hotel.
Along with the announcement, leaders said Thrillville will be home to the Oasis Sports Complex, a national sports tourism destination.
Plans are underway for a new shopping destination in Thrillville called the Oasis South Shopping Center.
The Thrillbillies open their inaugural season facing off against the Jackson Rockabillys on May 31.
Season tickets are on sale along with official merchandise for the Thrillville Thrillbillies at www.Thrillbillies.com.
You can also find the Thrillbillies on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Twitter.