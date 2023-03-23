Mtn Dew Park Announced As New Name For Thrillville Thrillbillies Home

 Skip to main content
...The National Weather Service in Paducah KY has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Illinois...

Big Muddy River near Plumfield and Murphysboro.

.Widespread heavy rainfall is expected tonight into Friday night
across the area.  Rainfall totals of 3 to 4 inches with localized
higher amounts will cause significant rises on the Big Muddy River.
At Plumfield, the current forecast has the river cresting a half
foot above flood stage Sunday evening. At Murphysboro, the current
forecast crest is 3.5 feet above flood stage Wednesday afternoon.

For the Big Muddy River...including Plumfield and Murphysboro...
Minor flooding is forecast.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT TO LATE TUESDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Big Muddy River near Plumfield.

* WHEN...From late Saturday night to late Tuesday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 9.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early Sunday morning to a crest of 20.5 feet Sunday evening.
It will then fall below flood stage early Tuesday morning.
- Flood stage is 20.0 feet.


&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, western
Kentucky and southeast Missouri, including the following areas, in
southern Illinois, Alexander, Edwards, Franklin, Gallatin,
Hamilton, Hardin, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnson, Massac, Perry IL,
Pope, Pulaski, Saline, Union, Wabash, Wayne IL, White and
Williamson. In southwest Indiana, Gibson, Pike, Posey, Spencer,
Vanderburgh and Warrick. In western Kentucky, Ballard, Carlisle,
Crittenden, Daviess, Henderson, Livingston, McCracken, McLean,
Union KY and Webster. In southeast Missouri, Bollinger, Butler,
Cape Girardeau, Carter, Mississippi, New Madrid, Perry MO, Ripley,
Scott, Stoddard and Wayne MO.

* WHEN...Through late Friday night.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff is expected to result in flooding of
rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone
locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Some
areas may experience more widespread and significant flash
flooding with road closures and washouts, water entering normally
dry areas, and dangerous travel conditions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Periods of rain and thunderstorms are forecast to begin
tonight and persist through Friday night. 2 to 4 inches of
rain is expected over the region and locally higher amounts
are possible.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Mtn Dew Park Announced As New Name For Thrillville Thrillbillies Home

  • Updated
Thrillville Mtn Dew Park
Black Diamond of Family Businesses

MARION, IL (WSIL) -- Mtn Dew Park has been named the new home for the Thrillville Thrillbillies in Marion.

This announcement comes from the Black Diamond Family of Business on Thursday at what is now the former Rent One Park.

This rebranding was made possible through a new naming-rights agreement with Pepsi MidAmerica.

“Lending your name to a venue is way more than just a financial commitment. It’s a 24/7/365 pledge to the community. On behalf of the entire community, we say thank you to Rent One Home Furnishings Company,” said Rodney Cabaness, Co-Owner of the Black Diamond of Family Businesses.

Shad Zimbro, Co-Owner of the Black Diamond of Family Businesses said, “Pepsi MidAmerica and the Black Diamond Family of Businesses have collaborated on hundreds of projects over the past 15 plus years, and we could not be happier about this latest collaboration. Mtn Dew is the ultimate beverage, and the perfect fit for the new Capital of Thrillville.”

“You’d be hard-pressed to find a soda more thrilling than Mtn Dew,” explains Herby Voss, Marketing Specialist for the Black Diamond Family of Businesses. “It’s kinetic. It’s raw. It’s daring. Guzzled by risk-takers, daredevils and mavericks who break rules and land on their feet no matter what hurdles they face.”

Leaders with the Black Diamond Family of Business also made an additional announcement on the new naming-rights agreement with transforming the park itself into the "Capital of Thrillville."

“The park is a fantastic facility, and we are so blessed to have it, but it’s pretty darn grey! We plan to transform Mtn Dew Park into a vibrant city-within-a-city,” said Ralph Santana, Head Coach of the Thrillbillies.

More plans are forthcoming including a major addition called Oasis Golf. This entertainment venue will have games for people of all skill levels, a full-service bar and restaurant, pickle ball, mini golf and a hotel.

Along with the announcement, leaders said Thrillville will be home to the Oasis Sports Complex, a national sports tourism destination.

Plans are underway for a new shopping destination in Thrillville called the Oasis South Shopping Center.

The Thrillbillies open their inaugural season facing off against the Jackson Rockabillys on May 31.

Season tickets are on sale along with official merchandise for the Thrillville Thrillbillies at www.Thrillbillies.com.

You can also find the Thrillbillies on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Twitter.

