Mt. Vernon man faces murder charges in Shawneetown deadly shooting

GALLATIN COUNTY, IL (WSIL) -- A Mt. Vernon man is behind bars after he was arrested in connection of a shooting death of a Shawneetown, IL man in mid-February.
The Gallatin County State's Attorney's Office released information out of Shawneetown, IL where a man has been charged on two counts of first-degree murder.
In Gallatin County Circuit Court on Monday, Demetrius Travon Walker was charged the two murder counts in connection to the shooting death of Nathan K. Dobbs on February 15, 2023 in Shawneetown.
Walker was arrested over the weekend in a matter unrelated to the deadly shooting.
He is being held on a $5 million bail.
Illinois State Police are investigating the incident. Gallatin County's Illinois State's Attorney's Office is the prosecution.
The Shawneetown Police Department, Gallatin County Sheriff's Department, Gallatin County Coroner's Office, and the Ridgway Police Department assisted with the investigation.
Walker is set for a preliminary hearing on April, 3 at 9 a.m. in front of Judge Foster in Gallatin County.