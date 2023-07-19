Mound City residents urged to conserve water after double water main break, courthouse closed

PULASKI COUNTY, Ill. -- Pulaski County officials are urging residents in Mound City to conserve water after a double water main break on Wednesday.
Kenneth Kerley with the Pulaski County ESDA/EMA said when service is restored there, a boil water advisory will be in place.
They also reported the Pulaski County Courthouse will be closed the rest of the day as well due to the lack of water.
Heavy rain caused flooding across the region, including Mound City and Pulaski Count as a whole.
The EMA in Pulaski County said all major/primary transportation routes are now free of floodwaters.
They did say there still may be issues with flooding on secondary roads as they may have had water over the road.
"Do Not drive through a flooded roadway, you don't know if that road or bridge is actually still in tact, or even there!!" Pulaski County ESDA/EMA said in a post. "If you notice an issue please report it by contacting the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office for any roadway issues or the Pulaski County Highway Department for any county road issues."
They also thank assisting area agencies and staff with flooding responses throughout the county.
The Pulaski County Courthouse is scheduled to reopen at 8 a.m. on Thursday.