More than 350 students take part in Chalkalypse on SIU's campus

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) – Spreading the love of the arts and making the SIU campus a little more colorful, are just two of the inspirations behind Friday’s first annual Chalkalypse event.
The event features more than 350 high school and middle school students throughout 14 different schools in southern Illinois.
“Each student had to pick a group of four,” said Coley Zralka, president of SIU’s Art Education Nation. “Each team gets a square of sidewalk.
“They're not all the same size but that makes it more creative, and more of a challenge. Within the sidewalk, they can make anything they want. They just have to be creative and as random as they want.”
Zralka says each group was only limited by the space provided and their imagination.
“Art is a way of sharing a message and when it's a mural it's for everybody to see,” Zralka says. “You're taking into consideration what other people think about it, but what you're also trying to say.
“It's kind of like what we teach in schools. It's cool to have that here on campus and not just in the classroom."
The event was held near Faner Hall, where hundreds of SIU students pass every day. Zralka says this event is a way to bring more color into everyone’s everyday life.
“It kind of disrupts campus and it shoves art in everybody's face, which I think is awesome,” Zralka said. “We want them to throw their art up wherever possible and be as creative as possible. The world is their oyster.”
Zralka says to see the art and what these students can do is impressive.
“I think they're doing amazing,” she said. “Some of them have very complex color mixing skills and really build those chromatic things on every single piece of their sidewalk.
“And some of them are doing some very recognizable images that I think are cool. It's whatever they're into, whatever they're interested in, and taking that personal aspect is awesome.”
At one time, Zralka says murals would have a bad reputation but communities have come to embrace the art form and what they can do for them.
“One of the things that are interesting is, when there are murals in town, there's less crime,” Zralka says. “The presence of art makes people more invested in their community.
“That's something that's definitely changed because people have learned that and have realized that art is really impactful and can really make a difference.
“It's really important for people to see the beauty of whatever the town is and what the people can make.”
Judging is split between middle school and high school and the teachers get a teacher's choice in both middle and high school.
“I always try to stress, winning isn't the name of the game,” said Zralka.
“It's cool that you get these fun trophies made out of Pringles cans and things we've made in art education for fun. It's really about being able to get out here and share your ideas.
“I like to stress that because in the arts there is no It's just about sharing and community.
Even though this is just the first year for the event, Zralka believes the impact could have a ripple effect when it comes to art education at local schools.
“Art in schools is very important,” Zralka said. “It's always good to look at what impact it can have on these kids. I'd say not one of them is frowning.
“Everyone is smiling and everyone is having a good time. There are so many beneficial things that the arts do for children. One of the things I'd say is, to promote art in schools and do your duty and make sure your students are getting those creative activities.”