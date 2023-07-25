Moderate impacts from wildfires smoke reaches Louisiana, unhealthy for Chicago

CHICAGO, Ill. -- Smoke from the hundreds of Canadian wildfires are reaching parts of the United States, with impacts as far down south as Louisiana.
A fire and smoke map with AirNow shows unhealthy air quality in parts Wisconsin and Illinois, including Chicago.
The map shows air quality is unhealthy for sensitive groups impacting parts of Illinois, Indiana, Michigan and Wisconsin.
Air quality is moderate to good in the Midwest ranging from Louisiana to North Dakota.
One area where there are a lot fires in the United States is in the southern parts of New Mexico and Arizona where they are seeing very high temperatures.