Mississippi River Commission conducts spring high-water inspection trip

CAIRO, IL -- The Mississippi River Commission is on the water this week for their annual high-water inspection trip.
They will be conducting public meetings in towns along the Mississippi River, including in Cairo on Monday.
In these meetings, it gives an opportunity for commission members to meet with local partners, stakeholders and community members which will listen to public concerns, ideas and issues during the meeting.
The Mississippi River Commission President provides a summary report during the meetings about national and regional issues that are affecting the Army Corps of Engineers and programs with the Commission on Mississippi River and tributaries projects.
District Commanders will also provide an overview of current project issues.
Public members and local organizations are welcome to present any comments and views on issues affecting the Commission and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers programs or projects.