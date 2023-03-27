 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Big Muddy River near Plumfield affecting Williamson and Franklin
Counties.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Big Muddy River near Murphysboro affecting Jackson County.

.Water levels continue to rise along the Big Muddy River with minor
flooding occurring. The river is forecast to crest in minor flood at
Plumfield tonight, and moderate flood at Murphysboro late Wednesday.

For the Big Muddy River...including Plumfield, Murphysboro...
Moderate flooding is forecast at Murphysboro and minor flooding is
forecast at Plumfield.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY FRIDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Big Muddy River near Plumfield.

* WHEN...Until early Friday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:00 AM CDT Monday the stage was 22.7 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:00 AM CDT Monday was 22.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Thursday evening and continue falling to 16.5 feet Monday
morning.
- Flood stage is 20.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Mississippi River Commission conducts spring high-water inspection trip

  • Updated
  • 0
Mississippi River
MGN

CAIRO, IL -- The Mississippi River Commission is on the water this week for their annual high-water inspection trip.

They will be conducting public meetings in towns along the Mississippi River, including in Cairo on Monday.

In these meetings, it gives an opportunity for commission members to meet with local partners, stakeholders and community members which will listen to public concerns, ideas and issues during the meeting.

The Mississippi River Commission President provides a summary report during the meetings about national and regional issues that are affecting the Army Corps of Engineers and programs with the Commission on Mississippi River and tributaries projects.

District Commanders will also provide an overview of current project issues.

Public members and local organizations are welcome to present any comments and views on issues affecting the Commission and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers programs or projects.

Download the free WSIL News and Weather apps for the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device.

Tags

Recommended for you