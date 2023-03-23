Mississippi River bridge south of Cairo closed after critical issues found

CAIRO, IL (WSIL) -- The US 60/62 Mississippi River bridge is closed after crews found critical issues.
The Illinois Department of Transportation is alerting motorists traveling in the Alexander County, IL, to Mississippi County, MO, area that the bridge will be closed until a plan is developed and implemented after issues were found during a routine inspection.
IDOT said critical issues were discovered starting on March 13 during the routine inspection.
Message boards will be in place to alert and direct drivers.