...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM CST /7 PM EST/ THIS
EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Flash Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...All of southeast Missouri, southern Illinois, southwest
Indiana and most of west Kentucky.

* WHEN...From 6 PM CST this evening through Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...We are concerned about driver safety late tonight into
Friday morning. The risk for flash flooding will rise
substantially before daylight and may pose a significant danger
for morning commuters and those heading to school. Some homes and
businesses may be affected.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Heavy rainfall is expected with widespread showers and
thunderstorms. The showers and storms will increase this
evening. The concern for flash flooding will increase from
around Midnight and continue through Friday morning.
Widespread 2 to 4 inches of rain is likely, with some amounts
possibly reaching 5 to 6 inches.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flash
Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be
prepared to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM CST /7 AM EST/ TO
9 PM CST /10 PM EST/ FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana,
western Kentucky and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...Friday and Friday evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Some trees could come down as well.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Missing man from Franklin County found safe

Christopher Hagler
Franklin County Sheriff's Office

WEST FRANKFORT, IL (WSIL) -- UPDATE: March 2 - 4:07 p.m. - The Franklin County Emergency Management Agency said Christopher J. Hagler has been located and is safe.

ORIGINAL: Authorities are searching for a man who could be in danger out of Franklin County on Wednesday.

A missing person alert was issued out for Christopher Jay Hagler, last seen at his home in rural Franklin County east of West Frankfort at 5:45 a.m.

Franklin County Sheriff's Office is seeking information on his whereabouts and said he could be in danger as he suffers from mental conditions such as schizophrenia.

Hagler is 41 years old, 5'11", 190 lbs, with short brown hair (balding) and hazel eyes.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are urged to call the Franklin County Sheriff's Office at 618-438-4841 or submit a tip via the FCSO phone app.

