Missing man from Franklin County found safe

WEST FRANKFORT, IL (WSIL) -- UPDATE: March 2 - 4:07 p.m. - The Franklin County Emergency Management Agency said Christopher J. Hagler has been located and is safe.
ORIGINAL: Authorities are searching for a man who could be in danger out of Franklin County on Wednesday.
A missing person alert was issued out for Christopher Jay Hagler, last seen at his home in rural Franklin County east of West Frankfort at 5:45 a.m.
Franklin County Sheriff's Office is seeking information on his whereabouts and said he could be in danger as he suffers from mental conditions such as schizophrenia.
Hagler is 41 years old, 5'11", 190 lbs, with short brown hair (balding) and hazel eyes.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are urged to call the Franklin County Sheriff's Office at 618-438-4841 or submit a tip via the FCSO phone app.