Missing man found dead in Franklin County

WEST FRANKFORT, Ill. -- A man missing last week in Franklin County has been found dead.
On April 19th, the Franklin County Sheriff's Office got a call in regards to a missing adult in the rural part of West Frankfort.
The sheriff's office reports Thomas Reyling Sr., 76, of Thompsonville, was reported missing and was reportedly going fishing at an area pond.
Reyling didn't return home which concerned family members, prompting them to look for him at the pond.
The truck belonging to Reyling was found, however, he was not to be located at the time.
Deputies on hand contacted the Franklin County Emergency Management Agency and requested a drone and K9 search team to help look for Reyling. Members with the West Frankfort Fire Department and Benton Fire Department Dive Team also helped with the search.
Authorities say the body of Mr. Reyling was found soon after the search began. There were no obvious signs of foul play reported.
The incident is still under investigation.