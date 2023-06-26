Missing Carbondale woman possibly in danger, police seek public's help finding her

CARBONDALE, Ill. -- Police are looking for the public's help in finding a missing 36-year-old woman.
The Carbondale Police Department said Ivy Marie Reitz, 36 of Carbondale, was last seen on June 18th at around 7 p.m. in the 1900-block of South Illinois Avenue in Carbondale.
Ivy is 5'03" tall, 130 lbs., with brown eyes and brown hair.
Police said she has a condition which puts her in danger.
Police says anyone with information on where Ivy could be should contact the Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200.