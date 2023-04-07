Millions awarded to transportation enhancement projects in southern Illinois

CHICAGO, Ill. -- Governor Pritzker, along with the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT), announced on Friday more than $127 million awarded for transportation enhancement projects throughout the state of Illinois.
A total of $127.9 million in statewide funds through the Illinois Transportation Enhancement Program (ITEP) will go towards bike paths, trails and other transportation type projects.
This is to expand travel options and enhance quality of life in communities throughout the state.
“The Illinois’ Transportation Enhancement Program is an important part of Rebuild Illinois designed to support alternate modes of transportation, to preserve visual and cultural resources, and improve quality of life,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “And today, I’m announcing the largest ever round of funding for ITEP – over $125 million to build better and safer bike routes, walking paths, trails, and other local travel options. We’re reversing a legacy of disinvestment that holds us all back, and we’re establishing a new day for the program.”
A total of 72 projects were selected which include biking and walking paths, trails, streetscape beautification and other safe travel projects.
“The Illinois Transportation Enhancement Program gives our local partners the resources they need to improve quality of life for their communities and strengthen the state’s overall transportation system,” said Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. “With Gov. Pritzker’s leadership, we’re putting dollars to work in the communities that need them most, investing in infrastructure and increasing travel options to make Illinois a safer and more enjoyable place to work, build a business and raise a family.”
Projects awarded funds in Southern Illinois include...
- $827,800 for the Carbondale - Piles Fork Greenway -bike/pedestrian
- $460,180 for the Eldorado - U.S. 45 Sidewalk - bike/pedestrian
- $2,688,750 for Marion Rides Transit Center and Veterans Hospital Connection to the Crab Orchard Greenway - bike/pedestrian
- $1,860,850 for Murphysboro - Downtown Mobility Improvement and Streetscape Enhancement Project - Phase 1 - landscape/scenic beautification/construction
For a complete list of projects throughout the state, click here.