Metropolis deadly fight still under investigation

METROPOLIS, Ill. -- An investigation is still ongoing after a fight at a Metropolis truck stop turned deadly earlier in May.
Metropolis Police Department said in a new release that a 36-year-old man was arrested and taken into custody with a first-degree murder charge after a fight occurred, leading to the death of a 41-year-old Golconda man.
The 36-year-old man has since been released from custody, according to personnel at the Massac County Sheriff's Office.
Metropolis Police Department said in the news release that police were called to the Acee's Truck Stop at 105 East Fifth Street around 10:40 p.m. on Tuesday, May 2nd. When they arrived, they found a man laying on the floor in the gaming room unconscious.
Officers performed first aid measures on the victim and he was taken to Massac Memorial Hospital. He was later pronounced dead at approximately 11:30 p.m.
Police say the victim is Samuel S. Stalions, 41, of Golconda.
Upon review of surveillance video, officers determined the victim was pepper sprayed just before a fight began, the release from police said. They said after the victim was knocked to the ground, the 36-year-old choked the victim and then put his knee on the victim's neck and used his weight to apply pressure until the victim was unconscious.
Metropolis police said the 36-year-old was arrested and was then taken to the Massac County Detention Center.
Massac County State's Attorney Josh Stratemeyer said no charges have been filed in this case against the 36-year-old.
Stratemeyer said this is still under investigation.