Meet & Greet Event With 1964 Appleknockers Basketball Team Coming to Herrin

HERRIN, IL (WSIL) -- A meet and greet style event is scheduled in Herrin with players and the coach of the amazing Cobden Appleknockers basketball team of 1964.
The event will be held at Champs Games & Grill in Herrin on March 25, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 1618 North Park Ave.
On hand will be Coach Ruggles and some of the players with the 1964 Cobden Appleknockers basketball team.
They will be there to meet with fans and sign Amazing Appleknockers book copies written by Teri Campbell and Anne Ryman.
The book is about a local team who traveled to Chicago to the state basketball tournament and a story about the journey of this small town team making the trip there.
Food and drinks will also be available at the event.