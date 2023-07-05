McLeansboro police cracking down on speeders in city

MCLEANSBORO, Ill. -- Another sheriff's office in southern Illinois is cracking down on speeders and other traffic violators after they said they've also received multiple complaints in the City of McLeansboro.
The McLeansboro Police Department said they have had complaints about people speeding, reckless driving and other traffic violations in residential neighborhoods, around schools and on major routes in the city.
Police say they take these complaints and violations seriously.
The police department said they have joined together with the Illinois Department of Transportation and Illinois State Police to help stop speeding and other traffic violations to help ensure the public gets to where they want to go safely.
"Over the past few years, we have seen an increase in careless and risky driving. No matter how safe of a driver you think you may be, speeding is dangerous," McLeansboro Police Chief John Taylor said. "Speed limits aren't a suggestion - they are the law."
Speeding motorists will be pulled over by police and can expect a ticket, police said. They will also step up patrols throughout McLeansboro from July 6th - July 31st.
Police said the speed enforcement effort is made possible by the federal traffic safety funds by IDOT.