Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of eastern Union,
Pulaski, Pope, Johnson, eastern Alexander, Massac, southern
Williamson, Ballard, McCracken, western Livingston, northern
Carlisle, northern Graves, northern Mississippi and east central
Scott Counties through 530 PM CDT...

At 429 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from near Goreville to 7 miles north of La Center to
near Wyatt. Movement was east at 35 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

Strong thunderstorms will be near...
La Center, Goreville and Lake Of Egypt Area around 435 PM CDT.

Other locations in the path of these storms include Metropolis, West
Paducah, Brookport, Lovelaceville and Paducah.

This includes the following highways...
Interstate 24 in Kentucky between Mile Markers 1 and 17.
Interstate 24 in Illinois between Mile Markers 2 and 38.
Interstate 57 in Illinois between Mile Markers 1 and 43.
Interstate 57 in Missouri between Mile Markers 12 and 21.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

McLeansboro police cracking down on speeders in city

road lights and police lights

MCLEANSBORO, Ill. -- Another sheriff's office in southern Illinois is cracking down on speeders and other traffic violators after they said they've also received multiple complaints in the City of McLeansboro. 

The McLeansboro Police Department said they have had complaints about people speeding, reckless driving and other traffic violations in residential neighborhoods, around schools and on major routes in the city.

Police say they take these complaints and violations seriously.

The police department said they have joined together with the Illinois Department of Transportation and Illinois State Police to help stop speeding and other traffic violations to help ensure the public gets to where they want to go safely.

"Over the past few years, we have seen an increase in careless and risky driving. No matter how safe of a driver you think you may be, speeding is dangerous," McLeansboro Police Chief John Taylor said. "Speed limits aren't a suggestion - they are the law."

Speeding motorists will be pulled over by police and can expect a ticket, police said. They will also step up patrols throughout McLeansboro from July 6th - July 31st.

Police said the speed enforcement effort is made possible by the federal traffic safety funds by IDOT.

