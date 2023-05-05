Marion woman issued several citations after crashing into elementary school

MARION, Ill. -- A woman was issued several citations after crashing a vehicle into a Marion school Thursday night.
Marion Police Department said it happened at approximately 11:05 p.m. Officers responded to the Jefferson School in the east part of town after a report of a vehicle crashing into the school building.
Police say a Dodge Charger crashed into the south side of the school and ended up in the library.
Tiffany P. Meller, 20, of Marion was issued several citations including underage consumption of alcohol by a minor, zero tolerance, failure to reduce speed, disregard a traffic control device, no valid license and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
Nobody was in the school at the time of the crash.
Meller was taken to Heartland Regional Medical Center for treatment.
This incident is still under investigation.