Marion VFW holds Memorial Day Salute

MARION, Ill. -- The City of Marion joined many other communities across the country on Memorial Day as they held their annual VFW Memorial Day Salute Monday morning.
This event was held at the Veteran's Memorial at Rose Hill Cemetery.
Posting of the Colors was with the VFW Honor Guard, Invocation with Bernard A. Paul, J.D. Col. USAF Ret) and welcoming remarks were from Mayor Mike Absher.
The main address was a personal account of her experiences from the Vietnam War from Ms. Patty Heckel, 1st Lt., Bronze Star Recipient, USA Nurse Corps Combat Nurse, 412th EVAC. Hospital CHU-Lai, Vietnam.
"Everybody needs to remember, it was a lot, I mean. I was in two years and it changed me for the better, to know that there are people out there that are willing to stand up and do what is necessary for this country," Heckel said. "Memorial Day is for the soldiers, men and women, who gave their lives so that we could be free I would like everybody to look at the third verse of America the Beautiful cause you only know the first and the third verse honors our fallen heroes."
The event featured music from the Marion Lil'L Big Band and a wreath laying ceremony by the VFW Honor Guard.