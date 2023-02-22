Marion Transit Service Offers $1 Rides

MARION, IL (WSIL) -- Residents in one southern Illinois city will soon be able to get around town for only $1.
The Rides Mass Transit District in Marion, IL, will be offering new $1 rides through a fixed route called the Wildcat Route.
This fixed route service starts on March 1st in Marion with regularly scheduled stops at multiple locations around the city.
If you are in need of other assistance, they still offer door-to-door services as well.
For more information or for a schedule, you can call 618-993-1900 or go to their website here.