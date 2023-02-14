 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana,
western Kentucky, and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...Until 3 AM CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Marion Police to Start Bicycle Registration Program

  • Updated
  • 0

The Marion Police Department is conducting a new bicycle program to help return bikes and reduce bicycle thefts.

MARION, IL (WSIL) -- The Marion Police Department is conducting a new bicycle program to help return bikes and reduce bicycle thefts.

Starting on February 20, the department is kicking off the program and inviting residents to participate.

Bicycle register

Marion residents are encouraged to bring their bicycles to the police station where they can register, fill out and apply numbered stickers to be placed on the bicycles in case they were ever lost or misplaced. If officers find the lost or stolen bicycle, they will then be able to return it to the owner.

MPD said the theft of bicycles, or lost bicycles, have become an issue in the city. They hope this program will reduce thefts and assist the officers in finding the rightful owners of the bikes.

Residents will be able to register the bicycles by visiting the Marion Police Department between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. starting on February 20th.

Download the free WSIL News and Weather apps for the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device.

Tags

Recommended for you