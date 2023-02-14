Marion Police to Start Bicycle Registration Program

MARION, IL (WSIL) -- The Marion Police Department is conducting a new bicycle program to help return bikes and reduce bicycle thefts.
Starting on February 20, the department is kicking off the program and inviting residents to participate.
Marion residents are encouraged to bring their bicycles to the police station where they can register, fill out and apply numbered stickers to be placed on the bicycles in case they were ever lost or misplaced. If officers find the lost or stolen bicycle, they will then be able to return it to the owner.
MPD said the theft of bicycles, or lost bicycles, have become an issue in the city. They hope this program will reduce thefts and assist the officers in finding the rightful owners of the bikes.
Residents will be able to register the bicycles by visiting the Marion Police Department between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. starting on February 20th.