Marion police officers arrest man with nearly 83 lbs of cannabis in traffic stop

MARION, Ill. -- Officers in Marion arrest a man who was transporting three large bags containing cannabis, along with other items Monday morning.
According to a press release from the Marion Police Department, a Marion police officer was conducting a traffic stop after a vehicle was observed to be going faster than the speed limit posted in a construction zone on SB I-57.
The vehicle exited the interstate and stopped at the West Main Street and Comfort Drive intersection.
Officers were talking with the driver of the vehicle when they noticed a large plastic bag in the rear part of the vehicle that appeared to be cannabis, police said in the release.
After further investigating, police officers found three large bags weighing 82.9 lbs. of cannabis, 30 bottles of THC syrup and 40 vape pens.
The driver of the vehicle was William A. Davis 44, of Lexington, MS. Davis was arrested for manufacture/delivery of cannabis, cannabis trafficking, driving while license revoked or suspended and speeding in a construction zone.
Davis was taken to the Williamson County Jail where he is pending a court appearance.
Police want to remind the public, to legally transport cannabis in Illinois, the following applies:
If you are a citizen of Illinois, you are allowed to possess the following amounts of marijuana as long as you are over 21 years of age:
- Five grams of cannabis concentrate
- As many as 500 milligrams of products infused with THC
- 30 grams of cannabis flower
- Product must be in a sealed, odor proof, child proof, authorized dispensary container.
If you are not a resident of Illinois, you are allowed to hold half of those amounts in the state.