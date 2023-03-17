Marion police approved for new police cars, body cams, new officers

MARION, IL (WSIL) -- A recent city council meeting earlier this week resulted in the approval for multiple items and new hires for the Marion Police Department.
The Marion City Council met recently and voted on several items on the agenda.
Of those items, commissioners unanimously approved the purchase of seven squad cars. Those police vehicles are five Ford Interceptors for the patrol division, one Ford Interceptor for the K-9 division, and one Ford Interceptor for the investigative unit.
The total cost for the vehicles comes to $330,000 to come out of the 2024 fiscal year's budget.
The vehicles will come equipped with light bars, sirens, cages and other essential items. They are intended to be in service by July.
Commissioners also approved body cameras and in-car cameras for a total of $917,510.40. This will also come out of the 2024 fiscal year's budget.
Another item on the agenda were tasers for the department. These were also approved for a total amount of $27,600 to come out of the 2024 fiscal year budget.
City Council members also discussed and approved five new officers for the Marion Police Department.
The officers are expected to start in the upcoming weeks.