...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts 40 to 55 mph
expected.

* WHERE...All of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, western
Kentucky, and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...Until 3 PM CST today.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Marion man found not guilty to multiple aggravated battery charges

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- A southern Illinois man was found not guilty in multiple offenses he faced last week. This coming after being arrested for a shooting in Carbondale that occurred in September of 2022.

Rodney Brooks

He was taken into custody on October 18, 2022.

Rodney Brooks, 35 of Marion, was in court for a jury trial last week in Jackson County. He faced five Class X aggravated battery/discharge firearm charges.

According to online court records, Brooke was found not guilty of all five charges.

Back in October of 2022, he was taken into custody in Springfield, Illinois. This in relation to the shooting that took place in Carbondale along East Main Street in September where one person was taken to the hospital with injuries.

