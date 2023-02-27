Marion man found not guilty to multiple aggravated battery charges

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- A southern Illinois man was found not guilty in multiple offenses he faced last week. This coming after being arrested for a shooting in Carbondale that occurred in September of 2022.
Rodney Brooks, 35 of Marion, was in court for a jury trial last week in Jackson County. He faced five Class X aggravated battery/discharge firearm charges.
According to online court records, Brooke was found not guilty of all five charges.
Back in October of 2022, he was taken into custody in Springfield, Illinois. This in relation to the shooting that took place in Carbondale along East Main Street in September where one person was taken to the hospital with injuries.