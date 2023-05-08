Marion library apologizes for mature comic book distributed to child on Free Comic Book Day event

MARION, Ill. -- A library in Marion apologizes for a mishap where a child was given comic books intended for a mature audience on Saturday.
The Marion Carnegie Library posted on their social media page on Monday addressing the issue that occurred over the weekend.
They stated on May 6, during their Free Comic Book Day event, a child was given a series of comics that were intended for a mature audience.
"While we take full responsibility for the error, it was never our intention to distribute those materials," Marion Carnegie Library said in the post.
They mentioned it was their first year in taking part in the free Comic Book Day event and were given pre-packaged groups of comics of 12-15 titles.
The books they received were labeled either for "All Ages" or "Mature".
"We did not check each title in each grouping for accuracy which is where the error occurred," they said in the post. "We trusted the comics were packaged correctly and that mistake is ours and ours alone."
The library stated there was only one mislabeled package but encourage everyone who came out to the event to review the titles they took.
Approximately 100 packages in total were distributed on Saturday, they said in the post.
"Again, it was never our intention to distribute mature content to children nor is that something we circulate at the library," the post said. "We regret the error and apologize more oversight was not in place to prevent such an incident. We will work over the next weeks and months to regain your trust and will be reviewing and implementing new policies to ensure a similar mistake is not made in the future."
The Marion Carnegie Library continues by apologizing for the mishap.
"On behalf of the staff of the Marion Carnegie Library, we are deeply sorry the error was made," they said.