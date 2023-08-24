 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
115.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana,
western Kentucky, and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...until 10 PM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...This prolonged extreme heat and humidity will
significantly increase the potential for heat related
illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in
outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing if you can.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks
in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by
heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke
is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Marion Fire Department receives AEDs to combat heart failure

MARION, Il. -- The Marion Fire Department has received nine automated external defibrillators (AEDs) along with operation training for the firefighters.  

An AED is a transportable device used to jumpstart a person's heart back into rhythm using electricity. 

"AEDs are lifesaving investments in our community," said Will Davis, Heartland CEO. "I'm very pleased that Marion Fire Department is now equipped with AEDs in their first responder vehicles, and firefighters are trained to use them." 

AEDs are specifically able to treat sudden cardiac arrest (SCA). SCA usually will lead to death unless treated in a timely manner. The AED may be able to save a person experiencing SCA's life. 

Heartland Regional Medical Center donated the AEDs. The center is a Deaconess Illinois facility. 

"The is one example of Deaconess Illinois' commitment to our local communities," said Davis. "We look forward to ongoing investments in the health and well-being of people in Southern Illinois."

