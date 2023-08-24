Marion Fire Department receives AEDs to combat heart failure

MARION, Il. -- The Marion Fire Department has received nine automated external defibrillators (AEDs) along with operation training for the firefighters.
An AED is a transportable device used to jumpstart a person's heart back into rhythm using electricity.
"AEDs are lifesaving investments in our community," said Will Davis, Heartland CEO. "I'm very pleased that Marion Fire Department is now equipped with AEDs in their first responder vehicles, and firefighters are trained to use them."
AEDs are specifically able to treat sudden cardiac arrest (SCA). SCA usually will lead to death unless treated in a timely manner. The AED may be able to save a person experiencing SCA's life.
Heartland Regional Medical Center donated the AEDs. The center is a Deaconess Illinois facility.
"The is one example of Deaconess Illinois' commitment to our local communities," said Davis. "We look forward to ongoing investments in the health and well-being of people in Southern Illinois."