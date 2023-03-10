Man sought in Carbondale after grabbing woman by the waist on city sidewalk

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) -- Police in Carbondale are looking for a man after he reportedly grabbed a woman as he walked by her on a city sidewalk in what police say is a disorderly conduct investigation.
On Thursday, at 3:29 p.m., a woman reported to the Carbondale Police Department a man was walking towards her on a sidewalk in Carbondale near the intersection of University and Grand Avenue.
Police said the woman described him as a while male, wearing a dark jacket, which grabbed her by the waist as he was passing her.
A report said the woman pushed away the man and he then left the area on foot as other individuals were walking on the sidewalk towards her.
Police released a picture of the man believed to be involved in the reported incident.
Police ask if you know the identity of the man in the photo, or if you know of someone having a similar experience, you are encouraged to call the Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200 or 911 in an emergency.