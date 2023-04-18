Man found safe after reported missing from Carbondale

CARBONDALE, Ill. -- A man who was reportedly missing in Carbondale has been found.
Carbondale police say Marvin D. Cheers was located in a nearby community and is safe and in good health.
ORIGINAL: Police in Carbondale are looking for a 55-year-old who is missing and possibly in danger.
Police say Marvin D. Cheers, 55 of Carbondale was reportedly last seen in the 200 block of South Wall Street on March 6, 2023.
Cheers is 5' 8" tall, weighing 250 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.
Police say his direction of travel is unknown and uncertain what clothes he may be wearing.
Cheers suffers from a condition which places him in danger, police said.
Anyone with any information on the whereabouts for Cheers should contact the Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200.