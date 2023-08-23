Man arrested at Marion gas station after reportedly threatening to blow up fuel truck

MARION, Ill. -- A man was arrested after authorities reported he threatened to blow up a fuel truck at a local gas station.
The Williamson County Sheriff's Office said it happened on August 13th at 10:25 p.m. Deputies saw a man standing in the road near Route 13 and Carbon Street in Marion.
The deputies then went up to the man and identified him as Ray Dell Williams Jr., who was suspected of standing in a road at an earlier time and obstructing the flow of traffic.
The sheriff's office said Williams told deputies he was loitering around the Circle K gas station. A Circle K fuel tanker driver also shouted across the parking lot that Williams had been harassing him while the man was putting fuel in the tanks there.
Deputies found out Williams has trespassed there a couple times before.
While talking to the fuel tanker driver, deputies said the driver explained that his job was extremely dangerous due to the gas vapors coming out when filling the tanks. The driver stated he also puts out orange traffic cones to alert people of a safe distance.
The sheriff's office said Williams went up to the man earlier and went into the perimeter of the orange cones that were set up. Williams was also reportedly had a lit cigarette at that time and become verbally aggressive.
At the time, "the driver told Williams to get away from him with the cigarette or it could cause the gas tanks to ignite," the Williamson County Sheriff's Office said in a release. "Williams continued to approach with the lit cigarette and continued yelling at the driver. The driver stated that Williams had made the comment he would 'blow all us up.'"
After Williams was taken into custody, deputies found a white, crystalline substance which later was determined to be methamphetamine.
Williams was arrested and issued citations for criminal trespassing, disorderly conduct and possession of methamphetamine. He was taken to the Williamson County Jail.
If you have any information concerning this or any other investigation, please contact the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office at 618.997.6541 or the Williamson County Crime Stoppers at 800.414.TIPS (8477). Your information is important, and all callers may remain anonymous.