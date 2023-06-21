Man alerted by smoke alarm, gets out safely from house fire in Zeigler

ZEIGLER, Ill. -- A man was able to get out of a home in Zeigler after he was alerted from a smoke detector during a house fire.
Firefighters were alerted about a house that caught fire in Zeigler Wednesday morning.
The call first came out at 5:34 a.m. That's when Zeigler firefighters responded to a home on the 400-block of Maple Street, according to Zeigler Fire Chief Ryan Buckingham.
Upon arrival, Buckingham said heavy flames were seen on one side of the home and coming from the living room area.
Other area fire departments, police departments and an ambulance service came to help out.
Buckingham said firefighters fought the fire and were able to contain the flames mainly to the one side of the home, however, there was significant fire, smoke and water damage to much of the house.
There was one man inside the home when the fire started, but again, he was able to get out of the home safely due to being alerted by a smoke detector.
The cause of the fire is being investigated by the state fire marshal. Buckingham does not believe it is suspicious in nature though. He did say this is likely a total loss due to the amount of damage the home received.
Buckingham said multiple agencies and area departments helped with mutual aid including firefighters from Hurst, Royalton, West Frankfort, Herrin, Zeigler and Christopher police, AMR Ambulance and more.