Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake trailer released, featuring Benton, IL

BENTON, Ill. -- A new show, with ties to a Southern Illinois city, is set to come out starting in July later this year.
Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake just released a new trailer.
According to IMDb, Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake follows the housewives as the Benton, Illinois town council invites them to spruce up the small town.
Benton is a small town in Franklin County with a population of just under 7,000.
The first episode is planned to air on July 9, 2023.
The City of Benton hosted both Luann and Sonja last July, with fans awaiting their arrival.
Luann de Lesseps was born on May 17, 1965. She is an actress known for several different shows including Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Difficult People and Countess Luann: Feelin' Jovani.
Sonja Morgan was born on November 25, 1963. She is an actress known for several different roles, including in The Man in the Attic, Difficult People and Ex-Housewife.