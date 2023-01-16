 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton speaks at 2 MLK events in Southern Illinois

  • 0
LG Stratton Carbondale MLK 2.png
Courtesy: Nick Davis

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) -- Illinois Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton attended a couple of Martin Luther King Jr. events in Southern Illinois on Monday.

Stratton first joined the community at the SIU Student Center where she spoke at the MLK 41st Scholarship Breakfast sponsored by the Carbondale Branch NAACP.

LG Stratton Carbondale MLK.png

She then made her way to Pulaski, IL, where she then attended and spoke at a Martin Luther King Jr. event there as well.

The St. John Praise and Worship Center welcomed Stratton as she spoke about the importance of giving back in front of the community.

This event was sponsored by the Alexander/Pulaski Counties Branch NAACP.

Tags

Recommended for you