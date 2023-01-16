Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton speaks at 2 MLK events in Southern Illinois

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) -- Illinois Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton attended a couple of Martin Luther King Jr. events in Southern Illinois on Monday.
Stratton first joined the community at the SIU Student Center where she spoke at the MLK 41st Scholarship Breakfast sponsored by the Carbondale Branch NAACP.
She then made her way to Pulaski, IL, where she then attended and spoke at a Martin Luther King Jr. event there as well.
The St. John Praise and Worship Center welcomed Stratton as she spoke about the importance of giving back in front of the community.
This event was sponsored by the Alexander/Pulaski Counties Branch NAACP.