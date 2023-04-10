Long-time Williamson County FOP Lodge 197 receives special award

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. -- A long time member of the Williamson County Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) Lodge 197 received a special award for bringing positive change.
Karl Gusentine was presented the FOP Fraternalism Award on Friday, April 7. This award recognizes a FOP member whose leadership has inspired others and brought about positive change to the organization.
“It will be hard to match Karl’s lengthy record of success and service to the FOP,” said Illinois FOP State Lodge President Chris Southwood, who presented the award along with current Lodge 197 President Carl Eggemeyer. “He sets the example of steadfast, unwavering support for the membership of the Illinois FOP and the law enforcement profession.”
The Illinois FOP labeled Gusentine as a vital member of the FOP Lodge 197 for two decades.
They said he helped raise more than $1 million for the Lodge's Cops & Kids program, also known as Shop with a Cop.
Lodge 197 was able to increase the amount of children in the program to 285 in 2021 and to more than 300 in 2022.
Illinois FOP said Gusentine was instrumental in creating Lodge 197's Law Enforcement Gala, which has had such prominent keynote speakers as former Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke.
Gusentine has officially retired as Lodge 197’s president but continues to be active as the lodge’s first past president and as a FOP District 17 trustee, a Illinois FOP release said.
For more information about the Illinois FOP, you can find that here.